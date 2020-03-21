MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland has officially issued an order on Saturday, March 21, 2020, declaring a local "State of Emergency" for the City of Murfreesboro in response to COVID-19.
This order went into effect at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.
This Order, among other things:
- Orders that establishments whose primary business is alcohol service or food service (other than pick-up, take-out, delivery, or drive-through service) within the City of Murfreesboro close for on-site consumption, effective at 12:00 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2020, and shall remain closed for on-site consumption until the Order is withdrawn;
- Orders all gyms and exercise and fitness facilities within the City of Murfreesboro close effective at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2020, and shall remain closed until this Order is withdrawn;
- Declares that the City, to the extent possible and provided by law, shall follow CDC guidance as it relates to COVID-19, and specifically authorizes the City Manager to take reasonably necessary steps to limit person-to-person public access to City offices and facilities and to develop and implement alternative work arrangements and schedules to protect City employees during this pandemic;
- Suspends certain procedures and formalities otherwise required under the Murfreesboro City Code or Tennessee law pertaining to how the City conducts its operations;
- Encourages all members of the public and businesses to follow and comply with guidance and directives issued by the federal CDC as well as the Tennessee and Rutherford County departments of health; and
- Encourages all members of the public to remain calm, to resist panic purchasing, consider their neighbors who have need, and to look after and help those most at risk to this pandemic to include the elderly and those with suppressed immune systems.
The Mayor issued the order pursuant to special emergency powers granted to local governments pursuant to state law and follows three Executive Orders issued by Governor Bill Lee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While Rutherford County only has 5 confirmed cases by the Tennessee Health Department, we need to be proactive to stop the spread and save lives, so I am taking strong action ahead of additional cases,” said Mayor Shane McFarland.
“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our citizens” continued.
“The City will continue to deliver critical services throughout the emergency period,” City Manager Craig Tindall said. “Some non-critical service may be limited, and facilities may be closed or have limited access. Those limitations and closures will be communicated on the City website and updated continuously."
Tindall also said the City is encouraging residents to continue following the CDC and Tennessee Department of Health for updates on guidelines and recommendations.
Citizens can follow the latest Coronavirus information from the City of Murfreesboro and our State and Federal partners on CityTV or the City of Murfreesboro website.
