MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man and woman have been arrested and charged with a crime spree that lasted over three months.
Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop at Maymont Drive and East Clark Blvd around 1:58 a.m. Friday. The driver of the car stopped, 25-year-old Jalen Ellison, was taken into custody after officers determined the car was at the scene of several burglaries.
As officers were conducting the traffic stop, a 20-year-old woman riding a bicycle arrived at the scene. The woman, identified as Kayla Lyons, matched the description of a female captured on surveillance video at the scene of several burglaries. She was also taken into custody.
Police have linked Ellison and Lyons to 19 commercial burglaries dating from Aug. 27 to Nov. 18. Both have been charged with six counts of burglary, three counts of theft under $1,000 and six counts of vandalism under $1,000.
Ellison could potentially face 13 more burglary charges and Lyons could face nine additional burglary charges as well. The cases will be presented to a Rutherford County Grand Jury.
Ellison also had two outstanding warrants for assault on an officer and refusing to stop, halt and frisk. Lyons had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Both were booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Bond for Ellison was set at $31,500 and bond for Lyons was set at $32,000.
