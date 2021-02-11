MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - There's the same name on Parkways and Boulevards in Tennessee cities, including Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Clarksville. A man named Tommy Vaughn knew this, and that's why he hoped a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard could also be in his city of Murfreesboro.
A man named Tommy Vaughn knew this, and that's why he hoped a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard could also be in his city of Murfreesboro. Vaughn brought it up to the city council a few years ago and worked with the local NAACP chapter on it. Now, Murfreesboro Councilmember Kirt Wade has picked up the effort.
"We're the third fastest growing city in the state, and for us not to have one, this is a really big occasion once we can get this done," Wade said.
Wade proposes to rename Mercury Boulevard to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Wade's already presented to the city council and said the planning staff is reviewing his proposal. City officials would have to contact businesses and homeowners along Mercury Boulevard.
"I think with what's going on with our country right now, I think this is a perfect opportunity," Wade said.
Tommy Vaughn, the man with the idea who worked to see this happen, died last year.
"If we can get this done, I think this would be a great something in his memory," Wade said. "We've got a diverse group of people who live in this neighborhood and drive this street. It would say a lot and mean a lot."
