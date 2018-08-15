A brand-new soccer complex may be coming to Murfreesboro, but some residents don’t want it there.
The proposed area for the soccer complex was originally going to be Blackman Park.
Instead, the city wants to use the land for the soccer project that would include 16 soccer fields, various hotels and retail development.
The Tennessee State Soccer Association says the complex would generate 20,000 hotel-stays each year.
Mayor Shane McFarland expects revenue from soccer tournaments to completely pay for the soccer complex, but people who had their hearts set on enjoying a new park are not on board with the idea.
City officials told News4 this isn’t a done deal. If they do get the soccer complex, they will build a different park three miles away.
Blackman neighbors say the park would be all the way in another neighborhood that already has a park.
Some community members are so adamant about this issue that they’ve created a petition asking the city to follow their original plan of building Blackman Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.