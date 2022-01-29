MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro City Street Department asked the public Friday to notify them with information regarding the locations of potholes around the city.
The City Street Department reminded drivers to slow down when approaching crews who have begun work to repair potholes on busy roadways.
Over the past weeks, City Street crews worked in 12-hour shifts responding to major winter storms. These same employees have now been dispatched to repair potholes around Murfreesboro.
“We have teams of employees who are trained in pothole repair. They are ready to mobilize when citizens advise of dangerous potholes,” said Public Works Department Executive Director Raymond Hillis. “Patching potholes and repairing our streets as quickly as possible is essential in our efforts to keep motorists’ safe and reduce vehicle damage.”
The City Street Department explained that potholes are formed when water that has seeped into the road freezes, expands and melts, loosening the pavement. When vehicles drive over these spots, the impact further loosens the road, creating a hole. The mixture of water, salt and ice contributes to the pothole conditions.
Crews working on the potholes use a “cold-mix” asphalt, a temporary fix especially suited for winter weather. Temporary fix is a blend of small stone and liquid asphalt and is not designed for permanent repair. Once the asphalt plants open in late March/April a more permanent repair can be made with “hot mix” of heated asphalt material with a stronger lasting bond.
Drivers are encouraged to obey mobile work zone signs to ensure crew’s safety as well as observe the following:
- Stay alert and minimize distractions
- Don’t tailgate
- Merge into proper lane safely
- Don’t speed
- And Be patient
To report a pothole, call the Street Department at 615-893-4380 during business hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The City Street Department said they plan to respond to reports within two business days, unless conditions worsen.
