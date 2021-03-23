Murfreesboro City Schools preparing for spike in kindergarten registration

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - With one school year ending, school districts are already looking ahead to the next one in the fall. Officials with Murfreesboro City Schools say they’re expecting a larger number of kindergartners enrolling next semester.
Officials are estimating an additional 80 to 100 kindergartners for next school year, which equals four to five additional classrooms for the district.
Maria Johnson, principal at Scales Elementary, says this is just another result of the pandemic.
“A lot of parents elected to keep their students at home last year due to the pandemic. So this year we’re anticipating a larger than normal registration for our students coming into kindergarten,” Johnson said.
Elizabeth Emslie will be one of the parents with first-time kindergartners attending school in the fall.
“This will be her first time, which I’m actually glad,” she said. “I would not have wanted to send her last year.”
Leaders with Murfreesboro City Schools say they’re gearing up for the future young learners.
“Our district is going to be hiring more teachers — and something we’re offering in Murfreesboro City School is a ‘Kinder camp,’” Johnson said. “In the last week of July our upcoming Kindergarten students have the option to come to school for a week where they learn the routines, the layout, the school, where the restrooms are, where arrival and dismissals are.”
They say it’s important to kick off learning for the students in an actual classroom.
“Yes, we can teach students virtually, but there’s nothing like having that instruction, that hands-on with the children in the classroom, that interaction with others,” Johnson said. “We can easily see their deficits and intervene right there.”
Emslie is cautiously optimistic.
“I’m kind of hoping they’re still wearing masks in the fall just because the vaccine won't be ready for children by then but at the same time, I do feel the school is going to do their best to keep them safe.”
It’s registration time! Bring on those 4 and 5 year olds. Pre-k and kindergarten are waiting on you in 2021-22. pic.twitter.com/VQTkRiRZjk— MCS Communications (@MCScommunicates) March 18, 2021
Parents can register online from April 5 through April 30 and can register in person from May 13 to 14.
For more information on Murfreesboro City Schools registration click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.