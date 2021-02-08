MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - In observance of Presidents' Day, all City of Murfreesboro offices, most recreational facilities, and senior services at St. Clair Street Senior Center will be closed.
During the holiday, which falls on Monday, February 15, the City's public transportation service, Rover, will not run.
Monday's garbage pick-up will also be delayed until Tuesday and Tuesday's pick-up will be scheduled for Wednesday.
With exception of Adams Tennis Complex, all Parks and Recreation Department facilities will be closed. Adams Tennis Complex will be open and operate regular hours.
City Hall business offices will resume regular hours of operation, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday.
