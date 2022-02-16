MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -MURFREESBORO - Discussion surrounding higher salaries for members of the public safety community began today during Murfreesboro City Council workshop meeting Wednesday morning.
Currently, a firefighter starting salary is around $41,000.
The mayor says discussions about competitive salaries will continue over the next few months.
"We don't want to lose employees, we want to make sure we can reward the employees who stay here in the city and provide that service," said McFarland.
During the meeting they talked about the need for retention, competitive salaries, and the results from a market survey the city had an agency to conduct. It showed that right now what they're paying is in line with other cities similar in size. However, there are some exceptions.
Mayor Shane McFarland says the topic of salary is always a complex issue especially with the recent inflation happening across the country.
"I think we're going to have to look at the cost-of-living increase as well as making sure that you know that Murfreesboro continues to pay its public service providers as much as we possibly can," said the Mayor.
Last year, 28 Murfreesboro firefighters left the department for various reasons. News 4 was told seven of the 28 left for better pay.
"I don't think you know anyone wants to argue how much is being paid when you're dialing 911 and you need help. I'm committed to making sure that our firefighters and our police officers are paid as much as we can for a city that's our size and I think the council is committed to this as well," said McFarland.
