MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Discussions over firefighters’ pay in Murfreesboro went on Wednesday during a city council workshop. These conversations centered around trying to compete with competitive wages for firefighters.
City leaders are having these discussions because they are searching for options on how to increase firefighters’ pay to retain their services. At the city council workshop Wednesday, firefighters’ salary was discussed along with the results from a market survey.
“Our current firefighter pay starts around 41,000 and some change and then it's able to go up from there depending upon different levels that they hit,” said Shane McFarland, the mayor of Murfreesboro.
The workshop showed that right now what they're paying is in line with other cities similar in size. However, there are some exceptions. Mayor Shane McFarland said the topic of salary is always a complex issue especially with the recent inflation happening across the country.
“I think we're going to have to look at the cost of living increase as well as making sure that you know that Murfreesboro continues to pay its public service providers as much as we possibly can,” McFarland said.
Last year, 28 Murfreesboro firefighters left the department for various reasons. We're told seven of the 28 left for better pay.
“I don't think you know anyone who wants to argue how much is being paid when you're dialing 911 and you need help,” McFarland said. “I’m committed to making sure that our firefighters and our police officers are paid as tops as we can for a city that's our size and I think the council committed to this as well.”
The mayor said discussions about competitive salaries will continue over the next few months.
