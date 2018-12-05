The soccer park appears to be a win for the city with council members saying it will bring in tremendous revenue. People that live by the park worry they’ll go over budget and it’ll cost them.
“We’re going to finance $30-40 million dollars to give to a private entity for them to have a profitable business," Murfreesboro resident Shawn Wright says.
Wright adds that he’d rather see money go towards services for the community like trash pickup that used to be free. Starting next year it’ll cost five dollars per month according to the city, and that price will increase.
“We are stuck paying for this giant soccer complex when we’re already cutting essential functions of government right now," Wright says.
Mayor Shane McFarland saying in a statement that the 16 field park, stadium, indoor facility and hotel "will not only benefit economic development within the city, but will benefit the soccer community as a whole."
“Yes it will bring in revenue, but will it bring in $30-$40 million dollars worth of revenue in?”Wright says.
The last concern being the soccer tournaments bringing in too many people for the streets to handle.
"There's already a lot of traffic on that side of town where they are putting it. You are now going to add an extra amount of traffic on that side of town," Wright tells me.
After five years, TSSA will have the option to either extend the lease or pull out of the deal, leaving the massive park and in the hands of the city.
