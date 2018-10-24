A historic Murfreesboro church, formerly known as the First United Methodist Church, is getting a makeover.
This spring or early summer, the quiet church will transform into a trendy downtown spot with 55 condos, a 4-6 story hotel, restaurants, and more.
The modern development is just a small part of the 'Murfreesboro 2035' plan. The city hopes the plan will be able to handle the city's growth and provide jobs, but also preserve the history of the town.
"Making sure that we revitalize downtown, and balancing that with our historic aspect are very important," said Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall. "We're very dedicated to the history we have here in Murfreesboro."
Tindall says there are so many opportunities for downtown development, and the city is tackling them one at a time.
"That's one way to really define a community is take a look at the downtown," Tindall said.
As one of the ten fastest growing cities in the nation, Tindall has his hands full trying to balance the growth of Murfreesboro. But no matter how big the city gets, he never wants Murfreesboro to lose that friendly neighborhood feel.
"When someone comes to Murfreesboro and drives around, they really have a sense that this is a great place to raise a family, it's a great place to live and to do business, to have a job," Tindall said. "It's a prize."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.