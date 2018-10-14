MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- You may remember seeing a video of a hate crime a few weeks ago on News4 when Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Murfreesboro was vandalized -- the walls and Bibles marked with racist symbols.
Four teenagers were later charged with burglary, vandalism and hate crimes against a church.
News4's Lindsey Nance met with a group of local leaders and law enforcement Saturday that are fighting for change in a community torn by racial tension.
According to city officials, the answer is simple and it starts at home.
"[The problem] we have here today that children think they can do whatever they want to do...and there [are] no consequences," said Timothy Garland with the Murfreesboro NAACP.
City and church leaders said they are sick of the injustice and say it's time to take a stand, but they're left with a pressing question: How do you parent a child that isn't yours?
"We can't tell a parent how to raise that child," Garland said. "The sheriff can't go and tell me how to raise my child. He can lock me up, but then all he's done is take a role model out of the life of a child."
Since you can't replace a troubled child's parent, leaders are encouraging the community to lead by example to kids that may not have a positive influence in their life.
"Let's be the role models that we need to be so that [they] want to be like us," Garland said. "Those who are in here today are here because we are concerned about our city, were concerned about our state, and about our nation. If we aren't concerned about our nation, guess what? We are the problem."
The teens who vandalized the church were punished, but officials want to make sure they understand the outcome of their actions and how many people they hurt.
Citizens also discussed how to prevent churches from being vandalized in the future and how to unite the community as a whole.
Other practical ideas from the meeting were to add better lighting and surveillance cameras to churches to deter future crimes, as well as have local police officers speak at schools about the consequences of hate crimes.
As we mentioned, the four teens who vandalized the church were caught. All four were charged with burglary and vandalism.
Right now, the teens are under house arrest awaiting trial in juvenile court.
