The Murfreesboro Christmas parade has grown into a huge holiday tradition. This year brought something special, a powerful tribute to a woman who helped make the parade into what it is today.
There's a certain truth serum to the beauty shop chair. Chats are never better than when they're coming from a longtime friend.
"That's really where our friendship started, on the basketball court,” said Tracy Tucker, looking back on a middle school picture of she and Angie Walker. "On the basketball court, she could be very fierce. It was like a big sister thing maybe. I've been doing her hair for years. She always said, 'wait until I get in the chair!' It all comes out. I know she looked forward to those times, and I did as well."
"This would've been my senior prom, and Angie was a Junior," Tracy continued, shuffling through old pictures in the middle of her beauty shop. "There are lots of good memories."
Tracy went on to run The Beehive Salon in Murfreesboro. She talked about her long friendship with Angie between customer shampoos, colorings and hair cuts.
Angie became an adjunct MTSU professor, a wife, a mother and a 17-year co-chair of the Murfreesboro Christmas parade.
Angie had a Friday appointment set with Tracy's chair of truth. Angie never made it.
Last month, a tornado hit Christiana. A home on Midland Road was flipped upside down. Angie was killed.
"It just still seems so unreal," said Tracy. "I received a phone call in the middle of the night. It's just like you go through shock."
It's been a hard two years for Tracy.
"My son lost his dad in August of 2017," she said. "My son was at the age of 5, so I'm walking that as a parent left behind.”
During that time, Tracy had a good friend there for her family, for her little boy. It was Angie.
"I can identify with trying to help children cope with such a loss," Tracy said. "My mind just went to her children."
Tracy said it's her turn to do something for Angie's children. She knew just the place for that to happen.
When the Murfreesboro Christmas parade got underway Sunday, Tracy joined a group of friends, marching down the street with balloons in hand. A banner they carried read #LiveLikeAngie.
Tracy wanted Angie's children to see this, see all of what Angie helped build in so many years working on this parade.
Tracy said in the scope, in the joy of the people at the parade, there could be no better legacy for a friend who was always there.
"She just loved Jesus, which then went into loving people,“ said Tracy. "I think it's a great way to show her children how loved she was and what the community thought about her. It just spread her, who she was. This is something that will maybe carry on each year. I don't really have words for it. I'm just grateful I get to be part of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.