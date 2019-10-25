NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of murder victim Ryan Scott Trent has renewed their $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killer(s).
Police say Trent was fatally shot on Ellington Parkway during the early morning hours of Sept. 28, 2016. Trent, 29 a the time, was found dead inside his white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The truck ran off the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway and crashed into a tree line at Briley Parkway.
The $11,000 offer is available until April 2020. It also comes in addition to Nashville Crime Stoppers' award of up to $1,000.
Anyone with information about Trent's murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.
