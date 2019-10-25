Parents offering reward for answers in son's shooting death

Ryan Trent was shot and killed in September 2016 on Ellington Parkway. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of murder victim Ryan Scott Trent has renewed their $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killer(s).

Police say Trent was fatally shot on Ellington Parkway during the early morning hours of Sept. 28, 2016. Trent, 29 a the time, was found dead inside his white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The truck ran off the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway and crashed into a tree line at Briley Parkway.

Police: Driver in Ellington Pkwy crash died from gunshot wound

Parents offering reward for answers in son's shooting death

Family offers reward for info about Sept. 2016 murder on Ellington Parkway

The $11,000 offer is available until April 2020. It also comes in addition to Nashville Crime Stoppers' award of up to $1,000. 

Anyone with information about Trent's murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.