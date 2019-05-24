NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The sentencing hearing for Emanuel Samson will continue on Tuesday after testimony from family and friends of both victims and Samson began after the guilty verdict was reached.
The jury returned a guilty verdict on all 43 counts against Samson just after 1 p.m. in connection with the death of Melanie Crow and the shooting of several others inside Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.
After a brief recess, the jury returned to begin the sentencing hearing.
Some of the most emotional moments of the week occurred during the victim’s impact statements.
Crow’s family and friends remembered her and how the murder has changed their lives.
“She’ll never see them graduate. She’ll never see them get married. She’ll never meet her grandchildren,” said Bridget Polson, Crow’s sister.
“We lost her smile, her courage,” said Joey Spann, pastor at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. “We lost more than just Melanie, we lost a sense of security.”
Crow’s loved ones poured their hearts out to the jury.
“The last thing Melanie Crow saw in her 38 years of life was this man, who was way bigger than her and wearing a mask, and he shot her in her face,” said one of the state’s attorneys.
The state is seeking life in prison without parole for Samson.
“That morning she had gotten to church, she sent me a snapchat video and I didn’t pay as much attention to it as I should have,” said Melanie Crow’s sister-in-law.
“I viewed the body myself and will never get that image out of my head,’ said Polson.
The defense argument’s throughout the trial was that Samson’s depression and suicidal thoughts are what drove him to show up at the church with the gun, not an intent to hurt anyone.
Now that he’s been convicted, they’re asking the jury to consider a possibility of parole.
Samson’s sister painted a picture of a troubled childhood.
She said their mother once threw hot water on her, cut her with a kitchen knife and that she would beat Emanuel with anything she could find.
“Whatever my dad put my mom through, she put it on Emanuel,” said Christina Samson. “Emanuel got it the worst. He was bullied for being dark skin, extra dark, skinny, dressed bad.”
The sentencing hearing will resume on Tuesday after the holiday weekend.
The District Attorney’s office is seeking life without parole for Samson after several church members asked them not to seek the death penalty.
