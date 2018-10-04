Police have identified the woman found murdered in a field at Whitsett Park on Saturday morning.
Police said she has been identified as Tonya Michelle Pack, 47, who lived in a boarding house on St. Louis Street.
Pack died from non-gunshot related trauma. She did not have any identification on her person when she was found.
Pack was found at 7:20 a.m. Saturday by a man riding his bike through Whitsett Park, located at the intersection of East Thompson Lane and Old Glenrose Avenue.
Two homeless people who were camping nearby told police they heard arguing between a man and a woman in the park late Friday night.
Anyone with information about Pack's murder, including the identity of the man she may have been seen with on Friday, should call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.