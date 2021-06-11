NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man on the TBI's Most Wanted list was captured in New Orleans Thursday night after evading arrest for over a year.
UPDATE: #MostWanted fugitive Zachery Felton has been apprehended in New Orleans.As always, thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/cKBgyD1PqG— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 11, 2021
The TBI originally placed 37-year-old Zachery Felton on their Most Wanted List in May 2020 after Kingsport Police identified him as a suspect in a woman's murder.
The woman was found in her home shot in the head.
Police said the two were previously in a relationship and that Felton was believed to have been in her home the day of her murder clearing out his things.
