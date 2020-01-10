MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - A person of interest who reportedly shot and killed a Hermitage truck driver in his cab outside of Memphis was turned in to police by his father after video was released to local news.

On Wednesday around 9:45 a.m., Shelby County detectives responded to the area of Highway 269 and Highway 64 on a homicide. They found Dajuante Stuart dead from gunshot wounds in the cab of his tractor-trailer on the side of the road.

Video footage from an in-cab camera of the truck shows Stuart and suspect James K. Huddleston talking. Huddleston was seen on video entering the cab while Stuart was in the bunk area, Huddleston stood in front of Stuart and a gunshot was heard. Huddleston then dragged Stuart's body onto the floor of the cab and shot him a second time.

Huddleston attempted to drive the rig but was unsuccessful. He grabbed his backpack and left the murder weapon, a Glock 21 Gen4 .45 caliber behind. Huddleston was then seen walking away on foot northbound on Highway 269.

The trucking company Stuart worked for said the tractor was worth $145,000, the trailer was worth $20,000, and the contents about $80,000. The truck at the time was hauling tires.

Huddleston was turned in by his father after surveillance photos of the suspect were released to local news media. A search of his house uncovered a gun box with the same serial numbers matching the gun left at the scene. They also found clothing that matched the clothes in the surveillance photos.

Huddleston is facing charges of first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and theft of property.