A murder suspect is on the run, but he didn't escape jail. He was let out by a judge. Some are shocked a man with such serious charges was allowed out on furlough and go out without supervision.
A neighborhood remembers a violent day in November 2017 when Devonte Wilkerson was shot to death on Clarksville's Beech Street. Those same neighbors told News4 they're upset the man charged in the shooting is out, and they're angry for the reason why.
Timothy Hutcherson was waiting on trial in the Beech Street homicide when last week Montgomery County Judge William R. Goodman, III ordered a furlough.
The furlough was to allow Hutcherson to be released to his mother's custody for three hours Sunday night. Hutcherson was supposed to attend his father's funeral at Foston Funeral Home. The furlough makes no mention of a supervisor.
Hutcherson did not come back.
Jim Knoll of Clarksville Police said they were first told Hutcherson was kidnapped, but they don't believe that's what happened after further investigation.
"These are serious crimes, and he essentially just walked away," said Knoll. "He got in a car, left the scene. Now, law enforcement is scrambling to round him up again. It's disheartening for law enforcement cause here's a guy who took us a while to put in jail, and he has several felony charges."
In addition to the homicide charge, Hutcherson also faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during felony and reckless endangerment.
Some Beech St. neighbors said that's too much for him to be granted a furlough.
Judge Goodman did not return a call for comment by news time.
Assistant Public Defender Crystal L. Myers and Assistant District Attorney Joseph L. Willoughby also approved the furlough. The Montgomery County District Attorney's office chose not to comment.
News4 spoke to Hutcherson's mother, Michaela Koenig, who said, "I just want my son to turn himself in. The longer he stays out, the worse this will be. He needs to call his mother."
