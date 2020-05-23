DICKSON COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - 27-year-old Kevin Horner has been arrested Saturday afternoon by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.
He is currently jailed in Dickson County and will be returned to Nashville in the near future.
Horner is accused in the April 10th fatal shooting of April Wilson, 33, in her Riverchase Apartments home in East Nashville.
The investigation, led by Detective Chris Rummage, shows that Horner had visited an apartment near Wilson’s in the past and had engaged in a dispute with persons at Wilson’s home.
Horner is also wanted on a felony aggravated assault charge for pulling a rifle on a motorist after rear ending him on the Ellington Parkway exit ramp to Trinity Lane on the afternoon of April 11th.
Horner fled the scene on foot, leaving the gun inside the car. A search of the vehicle yielded spent shell casings, which scientists at the MNPD crime laboratory determined matched shell casings recovered from the murder scene.
Horner was convicted of robbery in August 2018 and received a mostly probated six-year sentence. He was also convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault and vandalism in March 2019.
