NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend, her 13-year-old son, and critically wounded her 16-year-old daughter.
According to investigators, 38-year-old Jermaine Agee committed the crime at a home on Sonoma Trace. His ex-girlfriend's Volkswagen Jetta was recovered at the Knights Inn on Bell Road in Antioch.
Agee was captured early Monday morning near the Ashley Furniture store on Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch. Agee was earlier sighted near the Burger King on Bell Road, covered in blood.
A warrant and protection order was put out against Agee by the woman killed in the stabbing after an incident last week.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
