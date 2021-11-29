COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement has arrested a man in Cookeville in connection with the murder of his spouse on Friday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police located a 38-year-old Glenn Coffey dead outside his camper at the Eagles Nest RV Park in Russell County, Kentucky, just before 1 p.m. Police determined that Glenn Coffey had "apparent stab wounds."
According to the state police investigation, detectives discovered that Glenn Coffey and his spouse 27-year-old Jordan Coffey had gotten into an argument before the murder.
Putnam County Sheriff's Department located Jordan Coffey in Cookeville and placed him in the Putnam County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.