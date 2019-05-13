HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) -- Monday the Kentucky Attorney General unsealed Grand Jury indictments against Christian Richard Martin, revealing charges for murder, arson, tampering with evidence, and more.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear revealed during a press conference that Martin has been charged in relation to the November, 2015 murders of Calvin and Pamela Phillips, and Edward Dansereau:
- Three counts of murder
- Three counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Two counts of burglary
- One count of Arson
- One count of Attempted Arson
According to AG Beshear, family members are feeling an overflow of emotion including relief and gratitude towards everyone who helped make the indictment happen.
