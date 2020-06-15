Mural honors George Floyd, 2 Nashville men killed by police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A local artist is paying tribute to George Floyd and two other Nashville men killed by police.
A mural in the area of Lafayette Street and Murfreesboro Pike features Floyd alongside Jocques Clemmons and Daniel Hambrick. Both were shot and killed by metro officers in different incidents.
Charles Key painted the mural and said he's adding Breonna Taylor's face to mural next. He said this is his way of spreading the message of recent current events.
“Some people march, I paint murals um on the injustice of not just black men that are dying but black woman too,” Key said. “I wanted Nashville too because we see a lot of pictures and I wanted Nashville to not forget about the two young men that died here.”
Key said he's actually still in the middle of painting this mural and that it will be done in a few days.
Anyone is welcome to go by and take pictures of the mural.
