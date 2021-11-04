NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A mural honoring the late U.S. Representative John Lewis will be unveiled downtown on Thursday.
The 4-story mural will be located on the corner of Rep. John Lewis Way and Commerce Street, and will reflect his time fighting for equality in Nashville.
Mayor John Cooper is expected to be on hand for the ceremony, along with members of the Nashville Metro Minority Caucus and Rep. Lewis’ family.
According to the press release, the mural will be the seventh public piece created in Rep. Lewis' honor. However, this mural will be the first to honor Nashville’s civil rights history within the downtown corridor.
Due to the cold weather, the mural's full completion has been delayed but the event will feature large mock-ups and prints for visuals.
The artwork was done by local black artists, Michael McBride and Donna Woodley.
A reception will follow at the National Museum of African American Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.