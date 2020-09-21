COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mural on a building featuring Presidents Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday morning.
The mural was installed on the north side of Roland Digital Media at 670 S. Willow Ave. Dave Roland, owner of Roland Digital Media, reported the vandalism at 9 a.m. Monday to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Roland told News4 the mural was completed two days ago. Someone cut a hole in the banner on the side of his building.
A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the incident. If you have any information, contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 931-528-8484.
