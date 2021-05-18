MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are investigating three road rage incidents and need your help finding one of the vehicles involved.
Last Sunday, May 16 a man left his car and assaulted another driver on Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro and It was all caught on camera.
Police say Robin Rosenblum the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta slowed down and wouldn’t let the driver of the Toyota Corolla drive by.
Investigators say the driver of the Corolla pulls up beside Rosenblum and yells profanities. Rosenblum tried running the Corolla off the road Then got out of the car and assaulted the driver of the Corolla.
Rosenblum who assaulted the driver was later arrested and faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges. Police also found marijuana in his car.
This was one of 3 road rage incidents in the last few days.
On Friday, May 14 according to police another incident involved a man shooting at another vehicle at the intersection of NW Broad Street Thompson Lane.
That victim's car was hit twice but no one was hurt.
The third incident happened on May 17th just after 9 am where the victim told police the driver of an Infinite USV later identified as Morgan Garrett allegedly displayed a gun and cocked it
Garrett was slater arrested and faces aggravated assault charges
Police say if you are in a road rage situation, try to get away from the other car, get as much information as you can and call 911 with that information.
“To not get into heated exchanges because you think I’m bigger this guy or I’m smarter than this guy or girl. Cause you never know what the other person you’re arguing with is capable of,” said Sgt. Greg Walker with Murfreesboro Police Dept. “Just try to remain calm and try to share the road with everybody,” he added.
Police say these road rage incidents happened during high traffic times
“A lot of times it seems like if the victim driver could have turned off or even pulled into a gas station or taken a different route, it would have separated them from the person who was so angry with them in the first place. Instead of continuing to drive along beside them,” said Sgt. Greg Walker with Murfreesboro Police Dept.
Sgt. Walker says using a car as a weapon can carry heavy penalties.
“A car can be used as a weapon just like a firearm can be used as a weapon so it doesn’t have to be a firearm,” Sgt. Walker said. “Anything that you can use as a weapon that contributes to an assault that’s automatically aggravated assault. There are different levels of that but any of those are going to be felony-type charges,” he added.
The car police are looking for from Friday’s road rage incident is a gold Toyota Camry with New York license plates. If you’ve seen the car call the Murfreesboro police.
According to Murfreesboro police So far from Jan 1 to May 17, they’ve had 13 road rage reported incidents.
