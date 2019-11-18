MARSHALL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 50 westbound at Paradise Drive in Lewisburg.
According to THP, the incident shut down all lanes of Highway 50. TDOT SmartWay reports the crash occurred around 6:42 a.m. and the roadway has since reopened.
THP said a vehicle traveling east crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head on. A person in the vehicle at-fault was killed and the other vehicle's driver was taken to an area hospital where they are listed in critical condition.
Two other vehicle sustained damage in the crash. No one was injured in those vehicles.
