NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A wreck involving multiple vehicles was reported on Interstate 24 between Antioch Pike and Bell Road just before 10 p.m. Friday.
According to TDOT, the right lane was blocked on the eastbound side.
It's not clear yet whether anyone was injured.
The wreck isn't expected to be cleared until 11 p.m.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
