NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Multiple vehicle crash on I-24 has caused traffic heading north toward Clarksville to come to a halt.
The accident was reported around 2:00pm on Friday afternoon with at least 5 cars involved.
All lanes are currently blocked.
Tune in with News4 for updates.
