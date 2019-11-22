SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -- Smyrna police say a home and vehicle were shot multiple times early Friday morning.
At approximately 1:00AM, Friday Police were called to a home in the area of Lakeside Drive and Emily Court in Smyrna, where they found a house and car had been hit by bullets. No injuries were reported.
Police found a number of shell casings on the pavement, and multiple bullet holes in the house and vehicle parked in front. Police say no suspects were at the location when they arrived.
Smyrna PD is continuing their investigation of this shooting, and News 4 has requested additional information about the case. As soon as additional information becomes available, we will provide those updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.