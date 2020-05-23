NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital Friday night.
Witnesses in the 100 block of Haynes Park Drive tell police that four vehicles met at an intersection before they all began shooting at one another.
Three people were shot during this incident and were transported to the hospital in privately owned vehicles.
One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to the head and a possible brain bleed, however, the round did not enter into his brain.
The second victim sustained a gunshot wound to the side which is said to be non-life threatening.
A third victim later showed up to General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds claiming to have been shot during this same incident on Haynes Park Drive.
Police are working to understand what led up to this incident. None of the victims are cooperating with officers or detectives at this time.
