NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police is investigating a large fight involving nine people overnight in North Nashville.
Officials say the large fight started as a discussion over a paternity test. The suspects involved reportedly invited the victim over to a house on 25th Avenue North when the suspects began punching her.
The victim's friend tried to help but was then assaulted by a third suspect.
Police tell us the fight caused a group of people to come out and watch which then led to multiple people pepper-sprayed and cut with a knife.
A total of nine people were involved. Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries.
According to officers, no one is cooperating with the investigation.
