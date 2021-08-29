Jefferson Street shooting
Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Jefferson Street that happened early Sunday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said multiple people were shot early Sunday morning on Jefferson Street near the intersection of 27th Avenue North.
Police said the victims had non-critical injuries in the shooting reported at 1:48 a.m.
The road was closed in the area during the initial investigation. It has since reopened.
