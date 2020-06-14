NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At least three people were injured in a shooting that took place during a Saturday night birthday party in Nashville.
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Alloway Street where they came across a male with a single gunshot wound.
Police say the home was ransacked with a blood trail leading throughout the home.
Witnesses to the incident say the victim was inside the residence at a birthday party when two male suspects forced open the front door and began shooting at the victim.
The suspects had previously been told to leave the party because they were armed with handguns.
The victim then returned fire at both suspects, striking both of them. The two men left the scene in a gray Chrysler and were dropped off at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The first victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Warrants have been obtained and will be served upon hospital discharge.
