NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police has been investigating a series of robberies overnight, including several gas stations and a Waffle House targeted by men with guns.
One of the robberies happened at the Mapco on Smith Springs Road around 1:15 a.m. Fifteen minutes later, the suspects hit a Mapco on Nolensville Pike. Another robbery was soon reported at the Circle K on Nolensville Pike, the same location was reportedly robbed Sunday.
The most recent gas station to be targeted was a Shell/Twice Daily in Bellevue around 2:30 a.m.
After that, a Waffle House at the intersection of Lebanon and Donelson Pike was targeted around 3:30 a.m. Police said three men came in wearing hoodies with their faces covered. All three of the men had guns, and had jumped behind the counter and ordered employees to get on the floor. They took cash from the register and ran off.
In each case, police say three men with guns wearing hoodies committed the crimes. Earlier reports pointed to a stolen pickup truck as their getaway vehicle but it has since been disputed if the vehicle was involved. We have since learned that the getaway vehicle is believed to be a silver Nissan.
The two Mapco locations are just a couple of a series of Mapco robberies in recent weeks, the two teen suspects police believe were involved in those robberies are in custody.
Mapco released a statement after the previous robberies,
"Safety in our stores is our priority and we are working with law enforcement to identify the perpetrators. We appreciate the quick response and support of our local Police Department.”
A fifth gas station was also reportedly robbed overnight, but did not match the description of the other robberies. This robbery occurred at the Exxon on Murfreesboro Pike around 12:45 a.m. Investigators said in this robbery only one man came into the store and the robbery did not fit the pattern of the others.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
