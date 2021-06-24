NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A collaborative effort of 19 organizations has achieved their goal of reaching 100% access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Nashville's homeless.

“As a result of this collaborative effort, Nashville is the first city in the nation to ensure that all persons experiencing homelessness had real access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Gill Wright, Interim Chief Medical Officer for the Metro Public Health Department.

“The Health Department provided the foundation for success during the ice storms that occurred in February. Facing weather-related cancellations of planned vaccination events, the Department took hundreds of doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Nashville Rescue Mission, Room in the Inn, and emergency shelters.”

The Health Department and other agencies offered the vaccine at a number of encampments and service provider sites. "Second passes" were made to these locations to make sure anyone interested in receiving the vaccine had the opportunity to.

While working with a broad range of service providers, MPHD and other organizations provided onsite vaccinations at the larger encampments including Centennial Park, Jefferson Street Bridge, Old Tent City, Green Street Church, and more.

Thank to the following organizations, Nashville's homeless population has a higher vaccination rate the adult population of Nashville.