NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A ruling against Johnson & Johnson in the ongoing opioid crisis has sent a big message across the country.

Currently Tennessee has several lawsuits out against big pharma.

Attorneys from a Nashville law firm spearheading the lawsuits said the rule sets a precedent for the rest and that it confirms the opioid industry is responsible for the epidemic.

Mark Chalos said the firm he is with is representing several Middle Tennessee counties and has taken on leadership roles in the national fight against dozens of opioid manufacturers.

He also said the Oklahoma verdict was an important step in holding the industry accountable.

“It is important for the cities and counties and their leadership to hold the wrongdoers, in this case the opioids industry, accountable for the harm it’s caused and to recover taxpayer dollars that can be used to fight the opioids catastrophe going forward,” said Chalos.

The list of defendants in their lawsuit also include Johnson & Johnson, Purdue Pharma, Walgreen’s and Kroger.