Multiple lightning strikes at the same time from a midtown camera operated by NashSevereWx on December 27, 2018.

WEST NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Residents all across the area have reported hearing and feeling a loud boom accompanying the strong storms.

Multiple lightning strikes have been reported across the area, mostly occurring around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

One of the most powerful lightning strikes hit the area of White Bridge Road near the News4 studios.

According to meteorologists with @NashSevereWx on Twitter, the powerful lightning strike in West Nashville measured a whopping 136,136 kAmps. Most of the concentration of lightning strikes occurred in Williamson County.

So far no damage has been reported, but the strikes have been heard and felt as far south as Goodlettsville and as far west as Paris.

