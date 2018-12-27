WEST NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Residents all across the area have reported hearing and feeling a loud boom accompanying the strong storms.
Multiple lightning strikes have been reported across the area, mostly occurring around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The (much more powerful) positive strikes near Whitebridge Road (3:29 PM), south of Nolensville (3:35 PM), and near Peytonsville (3:44 PM) originated from the very top of the storm. Positive bolts are beast mode, often strike after the worst of the rain has passed. #Wait30Minutes— NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) December 27, 2018
One of the most powerful lightning strikes hit the area of White Bridge Road near the News4 studios.
Powerful positive lightning strike near Whitebridge hit 5-10 minutes ago. 136,136.00 kAmps. Dang. pic.twitter.com/mXKKckAMYv— NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) December 27, 2018
According to meteorologists with @NashSevereWx on Twitter, the powerful lightning strike in West Nashville measured a whopping 136,136 kAmps. Most of the concentration of lightning strikes occurred in Williamson County.
There were several positive lightning strikes with the departing storm, most in Will Co, but none even half as strong as the one near Whitebridge. Betting replies of shaking structures from Fairview to Nipper's Corner and surrounding areas due to that one. pic.twitter.com/mHOm0wrnAQ— NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) December 27, 2018
So far no damage has been reported, but the strikes have been heard and felt as far south as Goodlettsville and as far west as Paris.
If you felt the secondary shake from the thunder, this was probably why. Multiple strikes at the same instant as seen from the Midtown Cam. ^al pic.twitter.com/dMbtTar4oz— NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) December 27, 2018
Special thanks to NashSevereWX on Twitter for contributing to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.