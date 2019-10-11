NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Multiple ramp closures will be affecting your commute this weekend if you take Interstate 440.
The ramp closures will occur Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 14 at 5 a.m. at the Hillsboro Road/21st Avenue exits.
The following closures will occur:
- I-440 eastbound off-ramp to 21st Avenue (431 nortbound)
- Hillsboro Road/21st Avenue on-ramp to I-440 eastbound
- Hillsboro Road/21st Avenue on-ramp to I-440 westbound
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
Drivers will not be able to access I-440 from Hillsboro Road or 21st Avenue during the weekend ramp closures. To detour around the construction, take West End or I-65 into Nashville.
