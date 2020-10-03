CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are working to investigate a an early morning shooting in the 100 block of Tiny Town Road Saturday morning.
According to police, multiple people were shot and transported to the hospital.
At this time, there is no information on the condition of any of the victims.
No suspect information was immediately released by police.
