LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Police are looking for multiple vehicles that they believe are tied to targeted drive-by shootings in the city.
Police say that the vehicles seen in the picture above are driven by people responsible for four different shootings and different locations. The most recent one happened at Clearlake Drive. That shooting happened this morning while kids were waiting for the bus in the same area.
The three other shootings happened on Mable Drive, R.G. Buchanan, and Nichole Lane, dating back to March 10th, 2021.
Police believe the white vehicle in the picture could possibly be a Nissan Altima, Maxima, or Toyota Camry. The darker vehicle is a Kia Soul, and the silver vehicle is a Dodge Caliber. If you see these vehicles, you are asked not to approach them, as the occupants are believed to be armed and dangerous.
Instead, please contact Detective Shields at La Vergne Police at 615-793-7744, or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at at (615) 893-7867 (STOP).
