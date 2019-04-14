EDITOR'S NOTE: These power outage estimates are up-to-date as of 2:37 p.m. Sunday, April 14 and may not be real-time. Visit your local power company's website for updated numbers.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Over 4,800 customers lost power Sunday afternoon after a tree fell onto a power line in west Nashville near Estes Road.
NES confirmed that crews were working to fix the issue but did not have an estimated time frame for when everyone will be back online. The issue in west Nashville has since cleared.
In Old Hickory, there were 2,676 customers without power and 1,161 without power in Avondale. In Belle Meade, there were 1,673 customers still without power at the time of this writing. News4 has reached out to NES to determine the cause.
In total at the time of this writing, there were nearly 8,064 customers across Davidson County without power in various areas all over the county.
There are at least 1,289 customers at the time of this writing in Cheatham Robertson, Sumner, Stewart, and Robertson Counties on Cumberland Electric Membership Cooperative without power. The majority are in Cheatham County with 708 without power and Sumner County with 325 without power.
To check your power outages on Nashville Electric, see interactive map below. App Users, click here.
