The picture making the rounds right now was captured on Chris Conquest's trail camera.
It shows a black bear in Joelton on Saturday.
"You're scrolling through and you see deer picture, deer picture, and then all of a sudden, a bear. Wow. It's different," said Conquest.
He's not alone.
Lacey Walker made a similar discovery on her trail cam July 27th.
Her picture shows a bear strolling through the woods at around 5 a.m. in Robertson County.
"It's about 75 yards from my back porch. It's not very far at all," said Walker.
According to the TWRA, there have been a total of four bear sightings in and around the Robertson County area in June, July and August.
There was another sighting in Joelton at almost this exact same time last
The TWRA wants to know: is it the same bear who keeps popping up or are there several of them?
This weekend the state is hosting a special deer hunting season.
Wild life officers hope that, with all of those hunters in the woods, someone in Roberston county will either spot the bear in person or on one of their trail cameras.
"I don't think it's the same one that's in Joelton," Walker said about the bear caught on her trail camera. "Because there's been rumors in our small town that they've seen the bear in the back yard their dog's barking like crazy. There's just different rumors you keep hearing from different individuals."
Wild life officers are specifically looking for pictures of a bear with injuries, since during the bear sighting on July 29th, the bear was hit by a car.
