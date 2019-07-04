NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Many state and local agencies are sending their condolences to Metro Nashville Police Department after one of their own died in the line of duty early Thursday morning when a 17-year-old crashed into his patrol car.
Nashville Fire Department tweeting Thursday morning that they are ready to support the police department in every way they can after the loss.
"We are all first responders bonded by the commitment to serve and protect our community. When one of us is lost all of us mourn, all of us pray for comfort and all of us are impacted," said NFD in a statement.
NFD mourns with @MNPDNashville on the loss of Officer John Anderson. #RIP #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/rZs7NcbbRQ— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 4, 2019
Nashville District Attorney Glen Funk sent a statement of condolences:
"We are heartbroken to learn about Officer John Anderson’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Anderson’s family and with the men and women of the Metro Nashville Police Department who put their lives on the line for our safety every day."
As did Nashville Mayor David Briley, who spoke alongside Chief Steve Anderson to local news outlets Thursday morning.
Early this morning, Officer John Anderson tragically lost his life in the line of duty.
Officer Anderson pledged his life to serve and protect us – a solemn duty that we can sometimes take for granted. His death today is a stark reminder of that pledge, and his service to our city will be forever remembered.
Our officers are part of the fabric of this city, and I am eternally grateful for what they do every day, risking their lives to save others. I want to thank each of the brave men and women of our Metro Nashville Police Department. We should all be so lucky to have a police force like ours.
When our city experiences tragedy, we come together as one community to support and lift each other up. I am sure that will happen now.
My thoughts are with the family and friends of Officer John Anderson and our entire police force today.
Even on the state level, MNPD was given words of support during this difficult time.
We join with many others in extending our deepest condolences to the @MNPDNashville family and the family and friends of Officer John Anderson, who died in an on-duty car crash this morning in East Nashville. Our hearts are with you.📷: @MNPDNashville pic.twitter.com/RTJEMMrqeL— TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 4, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Anderson’s family and the entire @MNPDNashville Police Department. https://t.co/PYrPV9jRp2— THPNashville (@THPNashville) July 4, 2019
Other local agencies also sent their love and support for Metro Police on Thursday morning including the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Mt. Juliet Police, Smyrna Police Department, Murfreesboro Police Department, and La Vergne Police Department among countless others.
A great loss for our county. Our hearts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters at @MNPDNashville. 💙#RIP Ofc. John Anderson. https://t.co/jfAOeYBC39— Daron Hall (@DaronHall7) July 4, 2019
Our heartfelt condolences go to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department as they mourn the loss of one of their own. We salute Ofc. John Anderson for his service, and stand with our brothers and sisters in blue during this awful moment. https://t.co/XKebvEQnOc— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 4, 2019
This morning we mourn with Metro Nashville Police in the loss of their officer, John Anderson. Officer Anderson was killed in a crash that occurred earlier this morning. Our hearts go out to the family of Officer Anderson and the Metro Nashville Police Department.— MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) July 4, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with @MNPDNashville and the family of Ofc. John Anderson. pic.twitter.com/oHiIhmtUzP— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) July 4, 2019
Our hearts are broken this morning! All our thoughts and prayers are with our #BlueFamily at Nashville PD, over the untimely death of Officer John Anderson in a Crash. 🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿💙🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿💔👨👩👧👦🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿💙👨👩👧👦😪— La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) July 4, 2019
