NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There are a number of active investigations into a fire that took the life of an eight-month-old child and critically injured a 23-month-old child early Sunday morning.

Eight-month-old killed in apartment fire, five others hospitalized An apartment fire has claimed a eight-month-old girl's life and critically injured her 23-month-old brother.

Six children were inside an apartment at the Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trial just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Five of the children are currently at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Four of the children are in stable condition while the fifth is in critical condition.

Jream Jenkins died during the fire at the apartment. Jream’s older brother is in critical condition.

Several people were trapped inside the burning apartment complex. Firefighters were able to rescue one person from a third-floor balcony.

People at the scene told firefighters several children were inside one of the apartments. Firefighters ran in and were able to rescue them.

Some of the children inside the apartment were visiting from out of town.

Investigators said 12 apartments were affected by the fire.

Metro Police detectives are trying to confirm if a baby sitter had been hired to stay with the children when the fire broke out.

According to investigators, the mothers of the children had gone to a nightclub.

The Tennessee Department of Children Services is also part of the investigation.

“We have opened an investigation into this case, but due to privacy laws, I cannot make any further comments,” said Jennifer Donnals, DCS spokesperson, in a statement to News4.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents of the apartments to find a new home.