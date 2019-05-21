NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An accident involving two tractor-trailers and a dump truck shut down all northbound lanes on Interstate 65 just south of the Harding Place exit around noon Tuesday.
According to TDOT Smartway, the accident was reported around 11:54 a.m. and waws not expected to be clear until at least 2 p.m. A left lane southbound was also blocked. As of 1 p.m., right lanes of the interstate were reopened when crews hauled away a dump truck and one of the tractor-trailers.
It is unclear if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
