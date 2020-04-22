RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three lanes were shut down on I-24 westbound in Rutherford County while first responders were at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
The crash, that involved two vehicles and a tractor trailer, happened at mile marker 75 near I-840 around 8:15 a.m.
According to officials, no one was injured in the crash and traffic should clear very soon.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says Rutherford County Troopers and TDOT did a great job getting everything moving quickly to clear the road.
