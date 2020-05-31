'Multi-jurisdictional law enforcement presence' planned for protest in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A peaceful protest was underway in downtown Murfreesboro on Sunday afternoon.
"A multi-jurisdictional law enforcement presence" was at the protest at the Old Courthouse on Main Street. The protest started around 3 p.m.
Several businesses spent Sunday morning boarding shop’s windows however in preparation that the rally could turn.
As of 4:15 p.m., the protest was peaceful in nature.
This rally is very peaceful and less charged feeling at the moment. Several businesses spent the morning boarding shop’s windows however in preparation that the rally could turn. pic.twitter.com/aXqKALAhtv— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) May 31, 2020
No bags will be allowed at the protest, according to police.
The protest comes after George Floyd died Monday in the custody of Minneapolis police. Video surfaced showing Floyd on the ground with a police officer kneeling on his neck. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe" repeatedly.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, has since been charged with third degree murder. The other three officers involved have since been fired from the police force.
Floyd's death has sparked several protests, both violent and not violent, throughout the country including in Nashville on Saturday night.
News 4 will have coverage of the protest later tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.