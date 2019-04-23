NASHVILLE (WSMV) - All but one lane westbound on Interstate 24 at Briley Parkway closed this morning after a multi-car crash.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. and was expected to be cleared around 8:30 a.m. but has since cleared around 8:15 a.m.
It is unclear at this time the extent of injuries. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.