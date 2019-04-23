I-24 Crash at Briley Parkway - 4-23-2019
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - All but one lane westbound on Interstate 24 at Briley Parkway closed this morning after a multi-car crash.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. and was expected to be cleared around 8:30 a.m. but has since cleared around 8:15 a.m.

It is unclear at this time the extent of injuries. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

